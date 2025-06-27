YURU

YURU COIN is the official token of Japan’s beloved Yuru-Chara Grand Prix — a nationwide mascot competition that has drawn over 738 million page views and 170 million cumulative votes since 2011. The token powers fan voting, campaigns, and NFT interaction, and employs a deflationary model where tokens are burned through participation.

NameYURU

RankNo.3786

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5789586277522937,2025-07-14

Lowest Price0.346206572110043,2025-06-27

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionYURU COIN is the official token of Japan’s beloved Yuru-Chara Grand Prix — a nationwide mascot competition that has drawn over 738 million page views and 170 million cumulative votes since 2011. The token powers fan voting, campaigns, and NFT interaction, and employs a deflationary model where tokens are burned through participation.

Sector

Social Media

Loading...