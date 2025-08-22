XPIN

XPIN Network, a leading DePIN project on BNB Chain, delivers decentralized, AI-powered communication infrastructure for secure, efficient, and borderless connectivity. With wireless coverage across 150+ countries and regions, XPIN’s Global eSIM, PowerLink, and AI dNFT introduce a new era of connectivity while unlocking passive income opportunities. By reimagining how the world connects, XPIN is building the next-generation decentralized operator network.

NameXPIN

RankNo.860

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply15,965,000,000

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1596%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002587750602865095,2025-09-14

Lowest Price0.000457316453478145,2025-08-22

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
