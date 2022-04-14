WAI

WORLD3 is a decentralized platform that empowers users to create and deploy AI agents capable of performing task automation and strategic operations across both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Powered by cutting-edge Agent VM technology and the WORLD3 AI Protocol, our platform enables users to build expert-level agents equipped with hierarchical planning, continuous execution, multi-chain connectivity, and cross-platform automation.

NameWAI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionWORLD3 is a decentralized platform that empowers users to create and deploy AI agents capable of performing task automation and strategic operations across both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Powered by cutting-edge Agent VM technology and the WORLD3 AI Protocol, our platform enables users to build expert-level agents equipped with hierarchical planning, continuous execution, multi-chain connectivity, and cross-platform automation.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
WAI/USDT
World3
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (WAI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
WAI/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (WAI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...