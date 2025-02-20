USDR

StablR USD (USDR) is a MiCAR compliant US Dollar-backed stablecoin, pegged to the value of the US Dollar and redeemable on a 1:1 basis. The stablecoin is collateralized by fiat and short-term government bonds. The main purpose of StablR USD (USDR) is to provide a digital alternative to traditional forms of money that is more efficient, secure, and accessible. StablR USD (USDR) can be used as a medium of exchange, a store of value, and a unit of account. Some of the main use cases for StablR USD (USDR) include enabling faster and cheaper payments, facilitating international (foreign exchange) trade and investment, and enabling more flexible and resilient financial systems.

NameUSDR

RankNo.1313

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)620.71%

Circulation Supply7,304,451.68

Max Supply∞

Total Supply7,304,451.68

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.02146361646693,2025-02-20

Lowest Price0.980782166260219,2025-03-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.