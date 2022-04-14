TRN

t3rn is building the universal execution layer for Web3 — a cross-chain infrastructure protocol that allows users and developers to execute complex, multi-chain transactions atomically. Instead of fragmented bridge solutions or simple messaging protocols, t3rn ensures that every cross-chain transaction either fully succeeds or fully reverts, eliminating partial execution risk across chains.Through intent-based architecture, users simply define what outcome they want, while decentralized Executors compete to fulfill these intents efficiently, securely, and with optimal liquidity. This creates a permissionless, competitive environment for liquidity providers and solvers, while making cross-chain usage seamless for developers, dApps, and protocols.

NameTRN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainT3RN

Introductiont3rn is building the universal execution layer for Web3 — a cross-chain infrastructure protocol that allows users and developers to execute complex, multi-chain transactions atomically. Instead of fragmented bridge solutions or simple messaging protocols, t3rn ensures that every cross-chain transaction either fully succeeds or fully reverts, eliminating partial execution risk across chains.Through intent-based architecture, users simply define what outcome they want, while decentralized Executors compete to fulfill these intents efficiently, securely, and with optimal liquidity. This creates a permissionless, competitive environment for liquidity providers and solvers, while making cross-chain usage seamless for developers, dApps, and protocols.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
TRN/USDT
TRN
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (TRN)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TRN/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (TRN)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...