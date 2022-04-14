TOWN

Alt.town is a Vitual Celebrity Value Growth Platform. Alt.town is a service that allows users to trade the value of virtual creators expressed in digital assets. The value of creators is based on their content and fandom. Virtual celebrities such as VTubers, virtual influencers, and virtual idols who join Alt.town will issue a digital asset called DNA, symbolizing their value. Users, including fans and Web3 supporters, can buy the DNA of their favorite virtual celebrities, anticipating an increase in value and enjoying the content provided by the celebrities. The price of these digital assets is determined by user-to-user transactions, supported by on-chain based order-book trading.

NameTOWN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

