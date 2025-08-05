TOWNS

Towns Protocol is a communication infrastructure project designed to enable developers to build real-time messaging applications. It is composed of an EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, decentralized stream nodes for message delivery, and smart contracts deployed on Base, an Ethereum Layer 2.

NameTOWNS

RankNo.803

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.80%

Circulation Supply2,109,362,819

Max Supply15,327,986,354

Total Supply10,128,333,333

Circulation Rate0.1376%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08877905537759016,2025-08-05

Lowest Price0.00247547300739468,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

