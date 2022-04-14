TAKER

Taker is the first and largest Bitcoin ecosystem incentive protocol, designed to democratize Bitcoin gains for all fractional Bitcoin holders. It serves as the Bitcoin Incentive Layer, leveraging multiple reward frameworks to encourage millions of users to adopt, hold, and utilize Bitcoin and its derivatives.

NameTAKER

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionTaker is the first and largest Bitcoin ecosystem incentive protocol, designed to democratize Bitcoin gains for all fractional Bitcoin holders. It serves as the Bitcoin Incentive Layer, leveraging multiple reward frameworks to encourage millions of users to adopt, hold, and utilize Bitcoin and its derivatives.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.