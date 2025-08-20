SIMON

Simon the Gator is a bold, in-your-face memecoin built to “drain the crypto swamp” of scammers, weak hands, and market manipulators. Fueled by a Matt Furie–inspired mascot with zero tolerance for crocodile tears, the $SIMON community thrives on roasting detractors, challenging norms, and building hype through raw, unfiltered banter. With rapid price surges, a growing following, and a Telegram that promises no safe spaces, Simon the Gator positions itself as both a movement and a meme—rewarding those with the guts to ride the wave and mocking those who play it safe.

NameSIMON

RankNo.3177

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply586,752,778.1708403

Max Supply690,000,000

Total Supply690,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8503%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00509385059964004,2025-08-20

Lowest Price0.000117954559781127,2025-10-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSimon the Gator is a bold, in-your-face memecoin built to “drain the crypto swamp” of scammers, weak hands, and market manipulators. Fueled by a Matt Furie–inspired mascot with zero tolerance for crocodile tears, the $SIMON community thrives on roasting detractors, challenging norms, and building hype through raw, unfiltered banter. With rapid price surges, a growing following, and a Telegram that promises no safe spaces, Simon the Gator positions itself as both a movement and a meme—rewarding those with the guts to ride the wave and mocking those who play it safe.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.