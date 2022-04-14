LUNARBITS

Lunarbits were launched on the SpaceX Falcon 9 in a private payload (Lunaprise Mission) curated by Lunarbits founders at Space Blue and now their twins are inscribed bitcoin ordinal runes token reward for the Space Blue artist ecosystem which includes artists from Justin Timberlake, KPop stars, Taylor Swift, professional athletes, and 222 content projects that reaches a fan base of over 2.5 billion worldwide, all whose memorabilia and music is now archived in the first museum on the moon and will be monetized to collectors and fans worldwide.

NameLUNARBITS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply222,222,222

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBTCRUNES

Sector

