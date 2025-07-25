LN

Lnfi Network unlocks multi-asset DeFi on the Lightning Network through next-generation financial infrastructure, enabling users to trade, earn, and manage Bitcoin, Taproot Assets, and RGB assets via LightningFi.

NameLN

RankNo.1989

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.73%

Circulation Supply94,916,421.278764

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply150,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0949%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05001155640310774,2025-07-25

Lowest Price0.01459457357577082,2025-10-11

Public BlockchainBSC

