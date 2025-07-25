LN

Lnfi Network unlocks multi-asset DeFi on the Lightning Network through next-generation financial infrastructure, enabling users to trade, earn, and manage Bitcoin, Taproot Assets, and RGB assets via LightningFi.

NameLN

RankNo.1989

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.73%

Circulation Supply94,916,421.278764

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply150,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0949%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05001155640310774,2025-07-25

Lowest Price0.01459457357577082,2025-10-11

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionLnfi Network unlocks multi-asset DeFi on the Lightning Network through next-generation financial infrastructure, enabling users to trade, earn, and manage Bitcoin, Taproot Assets, and RGB assets via LightningFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
LN/USDT
Lnfi Network
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (LN)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
LN/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (LN)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...