Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls.

NameKARAT

RankNo.2969

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply255,538,596

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply1,997,249,433

Circulation Rate0.1277%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05802041506845649,2023-08-22

Lowest Price0.000463150077110209,2024-09-22

Public BlockchainZKSYNCERA

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.