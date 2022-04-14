JOHN

Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS- | Mini App is a next-generation football game that combines the globally beloved Captain Tsubasa with the power of Web3. JOHN plays a crucial role in supporting the growth of the entire ecosystem as the game evolves, ensuring that players can enjoy its long-term value.

NameJOHN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainKLAY

IntroductionCaptain Tsubasa -RIVALS- | Mini App is a next-generation football game that combines the globally beloved Captain Tsubasa with the power of Web3. JOHN plays a crucial role in supporting the growth of the entire ecosystem as the game evolves, ensuring that players can enjoy its long-term value.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.