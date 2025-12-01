FRT

ForTON is a decentralized ecosystem on the TON blockchain powered by automated smart contracts and a community incentive model. The token is used for rewards, access to platform utilities, and liquidity growth, while key actions are transparently recorded on-chain.

NameFRT

RankNo.4210

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply500,000

Total Supply499,644

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High263.414719009471,2025-12-12

Lowest Price1.5097939315029316,2025-12-01

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionForTON is a decentralized ecosystem on the TON blockchain powered by automated smart contracts and a community incentive model. The token is used for rewards, access to platform utilities, and liquidity growth, while key actions are transparently recorded on-chain.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
ICP Zero-Fee Gala
FRT/USDT
ForTON
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (FRT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
