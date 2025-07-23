ESPORTS

Yooldo is a multi-chain Web3 gaming platform, which makes it simpler to onboard as a result of a CEX-like interface but enables actual digital ownership by means of NFT and token-based assets. Supported by Consensys, Linea, and different leading partners, Yooldo's multi-game universe, fueled by the ESPORTS token. Constantly experimenting to seek out viable Web3 gaming fashions, Yooldo additionally develops complementary service offerings to complement the Web3 ecosystem. Friction-free Level 2 and bridge integrations make it doable to execute lightning-fast, cost-effective gameplay between Etherium, Linea, BNB Chain and more. Ever since 2021, the Yooldo team impressed the market with dedication and know-how, evident through various initiatives and continued deliveries. On high of greater than a decade's hackathon wins, Yooldo rewrites the GameFi playbook to Web2 and Web3 neophytes and aficionados equally.

NameESPORTS

RankNo.744

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)10.76%

Circulation Supply128,345,363

Max Supply900,000,000

Total Supply900,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1426%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.24206080804529653,2025-07-29

Lowest Price0.05189790997151288,2025-07-23

Public BlockchainBSC

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.