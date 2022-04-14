EAGLES

EAGLES is a bold, AI-driven meme coin movement soaring above the noise. Built on Solana, it brings together community, fun, and financial freedom in one powerful package. With a rallying cry of "Let's Make Eagles Great Again", EAGLES combines smart AI personas with engaging activities to redefine meme coin culture.

NameEAGLES

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply7,777,692,918

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

Loading...