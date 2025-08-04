DARKSTAR

DarkStar is a fun, cross-platform space game blending Web2 and Web3. It's an airplane level-breaking game and very easy to get start - players can simply enjoy the adventures through battles, boss fights, auto-cruising and more, they can use upgrade the spaceship to keep engaged. The embedded real-time AI systems for dynamic gameplay, including AI-assisted missions and personalized strategies enable players to have unique experience.

NameDARKSTAR

RankNo.697

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,56

Circulation Supply293.333.334

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.2933%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.161582695041003,2025-08-05

Lowest Price0.055093699723331745,2025-08-04

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionDarkStar is a fun, cross-platform space game blending Web2 and Web3. It's an airplane level-breaking game and very easy to get start - players can simply enjoy the adventures through battles, boss fights, auto-cruising and more, they can use upgrade the spaceship to keep engaged. The embedded real-time AI systems for dynamic gameplay, including AI-assisted missions and personalized strategies enable players to have unique experience.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.