Contentos is a decentralized global content ecosystem revolutionizing content creation, verification, and distribution through blockchain technology. At its core, Contentos offers COS.TV, a Web3 video platform seamlessly integrated with the Contentos mainnet. Boasting a vibrant community of over 1 million monthly active users worldwide, COS.TV empowers content creators to mint NFTs of their videos, earn rewards, and interact directly with their dedicated followers.

Public BlockchainETH

Social Media

