BTR

Bitlayer unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin DeFi by merging unparalleled security with a lightning-fast smart contract engine. Built on Bitcoin-native security, Bitlayer combines a trust-minimized BitVM bridge, a Bitcoin rollup architecture, and a high-performance execution layer to bring real utility, speed, and composability to Bitcoin. Bitlayer is building a full-stack infrastructure for Bitcoin DeFi.

NameBTR

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBITLAYER

IntroductionBitlayer unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin DeFi by merging unparalleled security with a lightning-fast smart contract engine. Built on Bitcoin-native security, Bitlayer combines a trust-minimized BitVM bridge, a Bitcoin rollup architecture, and a high-performance execution layer to bring real utility, speed, and composability to Bitcoin. Bitlayer is building a full-stack infrastructure for Bitcoin DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

BTR/USDC
Bitlayer
