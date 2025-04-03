BBQ

BBQCoin is an innovative project based on the TON blockchain that combines GameFi, blockchain, and AI technologies.

NameBBQ

RankNo.2756

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply500,000,000

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06948584110756614,2025-04-03

Lowest Price0.000440258969540306,2025-10-11

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionBBQCoin is an innovative project based on the TON blockchain that combines GameFi, blockchain, and AI technologies.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
BBQ/USDT
BBQ
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BBQ)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BBQ/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BBQ)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...