BBQ

BBQCoin is an innovative project based on the TON blockchain that combines GameFi, blockchain, and AI technologies.

NameBBQ

RankNo.2756

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply500,000,000

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06948584110756614,2025-04-03

Lowest Price0.000440258969540306,2025-10-11

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionBBQCoin is an innovative project based on the TON blockchain that combines GameFi, blockchain, and AI technologies.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.