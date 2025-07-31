BACHI

BACHI is a meme coin built on the Base blockchain, inspired by a real Shiba Inu known for walking on her front legs—a rare and playful trait that represents the project’s core message of defying norms. Combining viral meme culture with real-world storytelling, BACHI leverages community engagement, NFTs, and creative content to build a fun, decentralized ecosystem. The project emphasizes transparency, security, and long-term value beyond hype.

NameBACHI

RankNo.3015

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply586,500,000

Max Supply690,000,000

Total Supply690,000,000

Circulation Rate0.85%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003823031716810274,2025-07-31

Lowest Price0.000206558145704144,2025-09-25

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

