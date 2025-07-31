BACHI

BACHI is a meme coin built on the Base blockchain, inspired by a real Shiba Inu known for walking on her front legs—a rare and playful trait that represents the project’s core message of defying norms. Combining viral meme culture with real-world storytelling, BACHI leverages community engagement, NFTs, and creative content to build a fun, decentralized ecosystem. The project emphasizes transparency, security, and long-term value beyond hype.

NameBACHI

RankNo.3015

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply586,500,000

Max Supply690,000,000

Total Supply690,000,000

Circulation Rate0.85%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003823031716810274,2025-07-31

Lowest Price0.000206558145704144,2025-09-25

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionBACHI is a meme coin built on the Base blockchain, inspired by a real Shiba Inu known for walking on her front legs—a rare and playful trait that represents the project’s core message of defying norms. Combining viral meme culture with real-world storytelling, BACHI leverages community engagement, NFTs, and creative content to build a fun, decentralized ecosystem. The project emphasizes transparency, security, and long-term value beyond hype.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
BACHI/USDT
Bachi on Base
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BACHI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BACHI/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BACHI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...