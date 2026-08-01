Zus Price Today

The live Zus (ZCN) price today is $ 0.00129094, with a 1.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZCN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00129094 per ZCN.

Zus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 200,002, with a circulating supply of 154.93M ZCN. During the last 24 hours, ZCN traded between $ 0.00127191 (low) and $ 0.00153056 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.16, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZCN moved +0.53% in the last hour and +0.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.91.

Zus (ZCN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 200.00K$ 200.00K $ 200.00K Volume (24H) $ 4.91$ 4.91 $ 4.91 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 516.38K$ 516.38K $ 516.38K Circulation Supply 154.93M 154.93M 154.93M Total Supply 400,000,000.0 400,000,000.0 400,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zus is $ 200.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.91. The circulating supply of ZCN is 154.93M, with a total supply of 400000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 516.38K.