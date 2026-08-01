About ZTX ZTX is the Web3 metaverse platform backed by Jump Crypto and ZEPETO, the largest metaverse platform in Asia. ZTX aims to offer virtual social networking venues for avatars, along with diverse add-on offerings such as portal games.

What is the current market price of ZTX?

ZTX is valued at ₦, moving 8.57% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does ZTX have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of ZTX. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is ZTX on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of ZTX?

The circulating supply stands at 4204949769.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for ZTX?

ZTX generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does ZTX perform relative to Arbitrum Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Arbitrum Ecosystem segment, ZTX's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.