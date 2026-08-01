Zorro Price Today

The live Zorro (ZORRO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZORRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZORRO.

Zorro currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,841, with a circulating supply of 10.00B ZORRO. During the last 24 hours, ZORRO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00257852, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZORRO moved -- in the last hour and +29.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zorro (ZORRO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.84K$ 38.84K $ 38.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.84K$ 38.84K $ 38.84K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zorro is $ 38.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZORRO is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.84K.