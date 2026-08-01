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The live Zorro price today is 0 USD.ZORRO market cap is 38,841 USD. Track real-time ZORRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Zorro price today is 0 USD.ZORRO market cap is 38,841 USD. Track real-time ZORRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Zorro Price (ZORRO)

Unlisted

1 ZORRO to USD Live Price:

$0.00000388
$0.00000388$0.00000388
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zorro (ZORRO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:28:16 (UTC+8)

Zorro Price Today

The live Zorro (ZORRO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZORRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZORRO.

Zorro currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,841, with a circulating supply of 10.00B ZORRO. During the last 24 hours, ZORRO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00257852, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZORRO moved -- in the last hour and +29.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zorro (ZORRO) Market Information

$ 38.84K
$ 38.84K$ 38.84K

--
----

$ 38.84K
$ 38.84K$ 38.84K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zorro is $ 38.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZORRO is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.84K.

Zorro Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00257852
$ 0.00257852$ 0.00257852

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

0.00%

+29.45%

+29.45%

Price Prediction for Zorro

Zorro (ZORRO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZORRO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zorro (ZORRO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zorro could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zorro will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZORRO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zorro Price Prediction.

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Zorro (ZORRO) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedMeme

About Zorro

How much is Zorro worth right now?

Zorro is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ZORRO going up or down today?

ZORRO has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,ZkSync Ecosystem,Cat-Themed ecosystem.

How popular is Zorro today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ZORRO.

What makes Zorro different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,ZkSync Ecosystem,Cat-Themed category and built on the -- network, ZORRO offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ZORRO exists in the market?

There are 10000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Zorro's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦3.5029002254347198160000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zorro

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:28:16 (UTC+8)

Zorro (ZORRO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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