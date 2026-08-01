Zoomer Price Today

The live Zoomer (ZOOMER) price today is $ 0, with a 47.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZOOMER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZOOMER.

Zoomer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 239,216, with a circulating supply of 994.63M ZOOMER. During the last 24 hours, ZOOMER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00182742, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZOOMER moved +0.81% in the last hour and +185.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.04K.

Zoomer (ZOOMER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 239.22K$ 239.22K $ 239.22K Volume (24H) $ 16.04K$ 16.04K $ 16.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 239.22K$ 239.22K $ 239.22K Circulation Supply 994.63M 994.63M 994.63M Total Supply 994,626,638.570281 994,626,638.570281 994,626,638.570281

The current Market Cap of Zoomer is $ 239.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.04K. The circulating supply of ZOOMER is 994.63M, with a total supply of 994626638.570281. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 239.22K.