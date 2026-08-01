ZooKeeper Price (ZOO)
The live ZooKeeper (ZOO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZOO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZOO.
ZooKeeper currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 46,618, with a circulating supply of 482.69M ZOO. During the last 24 hours, ZOO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.39793, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ZOO moved -0.24% in the last hour and +7.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ZooKeeper is $ 46.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZOO is 482.69M, with a total supply of 482692809.4333172. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.62K.
-0.24%
+1.03%
+7.20%
+7.20%
In 2040, the price of ZooKeeper could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Zookeeper will provide a dual farming experience while embracing the popular crypto trend of NFTs. The project will complement another existing Wanchain Dapp: Wanswap (www.wanswap.finance); thus greatly augmenting liquidity. However, Zookeeper will have its own utility token ($ZOO) distributed as farming rewards to Wanswap Liquidity Providers (LPs), who stake their WSLP (Wan Swap Liquidity Provider tokens).
All this makes ZooKeeper a unique gamified yield farming Dapp with profit potential and gaming fun.
Features : DUALFARMING In Zookeeper, the notion of dual farming is introduced which allows the user to farm zoo tokens and wasp tokens (on selected pools) due to the partnership with WanSwap. OPTIONAL LOCK FARMING ZooKeeper offers users the possibility of increasing yield farming rewards by using the optional lock period function available for each pool. The longer the period chosen, the more rewards will be given. ATTACH NFT BOOST CARDS Extra NFT boost cards are available on ZooKeeper. This unique ability in the crypto market will allow each user to both reduce the locktime and increase rewards. NFT TRADING All NFTs have a possibility to be used or sold in the market section. Selling NFT’s can be done in several cryptocurrencies available on ZooKeeper. GOVERNANCE ZooKeeper Community will have access to a voting system that will be reviewed by the ZooKeeper team before implementation. BURN MECHANIC ZooKeeper has integrated different burning mechanics on its platform to reduce the max supply of ZOO Token.
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ZooKeeper is an innovative multi-chain dApp, currently available on Avalanche and Wanchain, which uses ZOONFTs to boost liquidity mining. ZooKeeper was created in order to fuel the ZooEcosystem with liquidity. It brings you a new and interesting farming experience, leading you to higher mining rewards and richer, more interesting NFT gameplay. With the thought of maximizing commitment from our community, we introduced ZOONFTs which have unique use cases in the blockchain world - enhancing LP Farming. Zookeeper has its own utility token ($ZOO) distributed as farming rewards to DEX Liquidity Providers (LPs), as well as a wrapped version (vZOO) used for cross chain. The ZooEcosystem is a blockchain gaming-oriented ecosystem with a multi-chain focus and multi community spirit. It provides: Multi-chain access - farm $ZOO tokens and trade ZOONFTs on several networks (currently available on Avalanche and Wanchain, but more to come) Access to an NFT Marketplace - trade ZooGames NFTs and more on OpenZoo Multi-chain gaming - connect to ZooGames from any available chain and play fun games. All this makes ZooKeeper a unique gamified yield farming Dapp with profit potential and gaming fun. Official audit has been processed by HAECHI and can be found here: HAECHI Audit In the ZooKeeper dApp you can make use of $ZOO tokens in many ways such as farming (The Zoo), staking for NFTs (The Expedition), in the creation of more powerful NFTs (Crafting), or making use of them in trading NFTs (The Market).
What is the current trading price of ZooKeeper?
ZooKeeper (ZOO) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 1.02% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing ZooKeeper's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Avalanche Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Wanchain Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in ZOO?
Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is ZooKeeper's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #6478 with a market capitalization of ₦63330205.97447984440000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about ZOO?
With 482692809.4333172 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to ZooKeeper's recent performance?
The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does ZooKeeper stack up against similar assets?
Against other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Avalanche Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Wanchain Ecosystem tokens, ZOO continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
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