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The live ZooKeeper price today is 0 USD.ZOO market cap is 46,618 USD. Track real-time ZOO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live ZooKeeper price today is 0 USD.ZOO market cap is 46,618 USD. Track real-time ZOO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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ZooKeeper Price (ZOO)

Unlisted

1 ZOO to USD Live Price:

$0.0000965
$0.0000965$0.0000965
+0.99%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ZooKeeper (ZOO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:27:48 (UTC+8)

ZooKeeper Price Today

The live ZooKeeper (ZOO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZOO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZOO.

ZooKeeper currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 46,618, with a circulating supply of 482.69M ZOO. During the last 24 hours, ZOO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.39793, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZOO moved -0.24% in the last hour and +7.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Information

$ 46.62K
$ 46.62K$ 46.62K

--
----

$ 46.62K
$ 46.62K$ 46.62K

482.69M
482.69M 482.69M

482,692,809.4333172
482,692,809.4333172 482,692,809.4333172

The current Market Cap of ZooKeeper is $ 46.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZOO is 482.69M, with a total supply of 482692809.4333172. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.62K.

ZooKeeper Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.39793
$ 0.39793$ 0.39793

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.24%

+1.03%

+7.20%

+7.20%

Price Prediction for ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZOO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ZooKeeper could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ZooKeeper will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZOO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ZooKeeper Price Prediction.

What is ZooKeeper (ZOO)

Zookeeper will provide a dual farming experience while embracing the popular crypto trend of NFTs. The project will complement another existing Wanchain Dapp: Wanswap (www.wanswap.finance); thus greatly augmenting liquidity. However, Zookeeper will have its own utility token ($ZOO) distributed as farming rewards to Wanswap Liquidity Providers (LPs), who stake their WSLP (Wan Swap Liquidity Provider tokens).

All this makes ZooKeeper a unique gamified yield farming Dapp with profit potential and gaming fun.

Features : DUALFARMING In Zookeeper, the notion of dual farming is introduced which allows the user to farm zoo tokens and wasp tokens (on selected pools) due to the partnership with WanSwap. OPTIONAL LOCK FARMING ZooKeeper offers users the possibility of increasing yield farming rewards by using the optional lock period function available for each pool. The longer the period chosen, the more rewards will be given. ATTACH NFT BOOST CARDS Extra NFT boost cards are available on ZooKeeper. This unique ability in the crypto market will allow each user to both reduce the locktime and increase rewards. NFT TRADING All NFTs have a possibility to be used or sold in the market section. Selling NFT’s can be done in several cryptocurrencies available on ZooKeeper. GOVERNANCE ZooKeeper Community will have access to a voting system that will be reviewed by the ZooKeeper team before implementation. BURN MECHANIC ZooKeeper has integrated different burning mechanics on its platform to reduce the max supply of ZOO Token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper is an innovative multi-chain dApp, currently available on Avalanche and Wanchain, which uses ZOONFTs to boost liquidity mining. ZooKeeper was created in order to fuel the ZooEcosystem with liquidity. It brings you a new and interesting farming experience, leading you to higher mining rewards and richer, more interesting NFT gameplay. With the thought of maximizing commitment from our community, we introduced ZOONFTs which have unique use cases in the blockchain world - enhancing LP Farming. Zookeeper has its own utility token ($ZOO) distributed as farming rewards to DEX Liquidity Providers (LPs), as well as a wrapped version (vZOO) used for cross chain. The ZooEcosystem is a blockchain gaming-oriented ecosystem with a multi-chain focus and multi community spirit. It provides: Multi-chain access - farm $ZOO tokens and trade ZOONFTs on several networks (currently available on Avalanche and Wanchain, but more to come) Access to an NFT Marketplace - trade ZooGames NFTs and more on OpenZoo Multi-chain gaming - connect to ZooGames from any available chain and play fun games. All this makes ZooKeeper a unique gamified yield farming Dapp with profit potential and gaming fun. Official audit has been processed by HAECHI and can be found here: HAECHI Audit In the ZooKeeper dApp you can make use of $ZOO tokens in many ways such as farming (The Zoo), staking for NFTs (The Expedition), in the creation of more powerful NFTs (Crafting), or making use of them in trading NFTs (The Market).

What is the current trading price of ZooKeeper?

ZooKeeper (ZOO) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 1.02% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing ZooKeeper's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Avalanche Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Wanchain Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in ZOO?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is ZooKeeper's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6478 with a market capitalization of ₦63330205.97447984440000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about ZOO?

With 482692809.4333172 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to ZooKeeper's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does ZooKeeper stack up against similar assets?

Against other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Avalanche Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Wanchain Ecosystem tokens, ZOO continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZooKeeper

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:27:48 (UTC+8)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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