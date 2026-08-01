ZooKeeper is an innovative multi-chain dApp, currently available on Avalanche and Wanchain, which uses ZOONFTs to boost liquidity mining. ZooKeeper was created in order to fuel the ZooEcosystem with liquidity. It brings you a new and interesting farming experience, leading you to higher mining rewards and richer, more interesting NFT gameplay. With the thought of maximizing commitment from our community, we introduced ZOONFTs which have unique use cases in the blockchain world - enhancing LP Farming. Zookeeper has its own utility token ($ZOO) distributed as farming rewards to DEX Liquidity Providers (LPs), as well as a wrapped version (vZOO) used for cross chain. The ZooEcosystem is a blockchain gaming-oriented ecosystem with a multi-chain focus and multi community spirit. It provides: Multi-chain access - farm $ZOO tokens and trade ZOONFTs on several networks (currently available on Avalanche and Wanchain, but more to come) Access to an NFT Marketplace - trade ZooGames NFTs and more on OpenZoo Multi-chain gaming - connect to ZooGames from any available chain and play fun games. All this makes ZooKeeper a unique gamified yield farming Dapp with profit potential and gaming fun. Official audit has been processed by HAECHI and can be found here: HAECHI Audit In the ZooKeeper dApp you can make use of $ZOO tokens in many ways such as farming (The Zoo), staking for NFTs (The Expedition), in the creation of more powerful NFTs (Crafting), or making use of them in trading NFTs (The Market).

What is the current trading price of ZooKeeper?

ZooKeeper (ZOO) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 1.02% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing ZooKeeper's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Avalanche Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Wanchain Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in ZOO?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is ZooKeeper's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6478 with a market capitalization of ₦63330205.97447984440000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about ZOO?

With 482692809.4333172 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to ZooKeeper's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does ZooKeeper stack up against similar assets?

Against other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Avalanche Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Wanchain Ecosystem tokens, ZOO continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.