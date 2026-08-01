What is Zoo about?

Zoo is a mini-app on Telegram designed for users worldwide to mine the $ZOO token through engaging gameplay. Its primary purpose is to introduce newcomers to Web3 in an interactive manner. With over 18.8 million users globally, Zoo is supported by industry leaders like X Empire and Paws.

What makes Zoo unique?

Zoo stands out by blending enjoyable gameplay with $ZOO token mining, offering an interactive introduction to Web3.

What's next for Zoo?

Zoo will develop into a full economic strategy game, featuring in-game resources and advanced player interaction mechanics, with the $ZOO token at the core of its ecosystem.

How much is Zoo worth right now?

Zoo is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -0.20% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ZOO going up or down today?

ZOO has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Telegram Apps,TON Ecosystem,Tap to Earn ecosystem.

How popular is Zoo today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ZOO.

What makes Zoo different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Telegram Apps,TON Ecosystem,Tap to Earn category and built on the -- network, ZOO offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ZOO exists in the market?

There are 264084737391.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Zoo's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.