ZOICH Price Today

The live ZOICH (ZOICH) price today is $ 0, with a 2.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZOICH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZOICH.

ZOICH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 105,941, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZOICH. During the last 24 hours, ZOICH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZOICH moved -0.33% in the last hour and +18.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 479.29.

ZOICH (ZOICH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 105.94K$ 105.94K $ 105.94K Volume (24H) $ 479.29$ 479.29 $ 479.29 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.94K$ 105.94K $ 105.94K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZOICH is $ 105.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 479.29. The circulating supply of ZOICH is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.94K.