What makes ZODs unique?

ZODs is unique because it combines AI with the Solana blockchain through its On-Chain AI module. This module allows users to execute various on and off-chain tasks through AI chat, using different AI agents, with minimal effort.

What is ZODs about?

ZODs is Solana's first AI-powered DeFi toolkit, combining advanced market analytics with conversational blockchain interactions. Through its innovative On-Chain AI module, users can analyze, trade, and engage with DeFi protocols using natural language, all while benefiting from a comprehensive trading toolkit and thriving community ecosystem.

What is today's price of ZODs (ZODS)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -4.75%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of ZODS are in circulation?

The circulating supply of ZODS is 823534523.553674, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own ZODs?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of ZODS across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of ZODs today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦185727668.28278747280000, positioning ZODs at rank #5088 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is ZODS being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of ZODs?

The recent price movement of -4.75% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,DeFAI, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.