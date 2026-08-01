What is ZMINE about?

ZMINE is a cryptocurrency mining ICO project that operates under a unique business model called "We Rent Your Graphic Card" (WRYGC). This model has been successfully running for a year, with approximately ten thousand GPUs from hundreds of customers housed in the company's facilities. The company enters into contracts with customers to borrow their GPUs, and every half month, the benefits, after deducting electricity costs, are split 50:50 between the company and the customers. The company manages all other hardware and facilities and covers additional costs.

What makes ZMINE unique?

ZMINE stands out from cloud mining because customers own their actual graphic cards, not just hashing power. The founders, all with developer backgrounds, have invested heavily in R&D to optimize profits, focusing not just on the size of the mining farm but on technological advancements. These include coin mining switching, fast GPU deployment, customizable mining hardware, and GPU overclocking profiles.

What's next for ZMINE?

ZMINE aims to continue growing its customer base and enhancing its services. The company plans to expand its GPU marketplace, improve its mining operations, and explore new opportunities in the cryptocurrency mining space. With a strong focus on R&D and customer satisfaction, ZMINE is poised to remain a leader in the industry.

What can ZMINE be used for?

ZMINE can be used for cryptocurrency mining through its unique WRYGC model, allowing customers to earn profits by renting out their GPUs. Additionally, the platform provides a marketplace for customers to trade their GPUs, making it a versatile option for those interested in mining and cryptocurrency investment.

What's the history of ZMINE?

ZMINE's ICO funds are allocated to support customer needs and expand the existing business. The funds are used to purchase large batches of GPUs at cheaper prices, prepare mining equipment in advance to reduce transportation time, and develop a GPU marketplace where customers can comfortably buy and sell their GPUs. The ZMINE token was listed on Thailand's top cryptocurrency exchange, BX.in.th, shortly after the ICO, with the price maintaining nearly double the ICO price and significant trading volumes.

What is the current price of ZMINE?

The live price of ZMINE (ZMN) is ₦10.8765804604624060880000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is ZMINE positioned in the market?

ZMINE currently sits at market rank #4325, supported by a market capitalization of ₦333106450.20293408740000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of ZMN?

The circulating supply of ZMN is 30629566.509358462 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of ZMINE?

During the last 24 hours, ZMINE traded within a range of ₦10.811834705244599460000 (24-hour low) and ₦11.1609808770559398180000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is ZMINE from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

ZMINE reached an all-time high of ₦239.08789738896092100000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is ZMN trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for ZMINE?

The current price movement of -0.23% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.