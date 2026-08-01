ZKWASM Price Today

The live ZKWASM (ZKWASM) price today is $ 0, with a 5.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKWASM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZKWASM.

ZKWASM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,467, with a circulating supply of 50.59M ZKWASM. During the last 24 hours, ZKWASM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00103235 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.128216, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZKWASM moved +0.28% in the last hour and -2.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.54.

ZKWASM (ZKWASM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.47K$ 49.47K $ 49.47K Volume (24H) $ 72.54$ 72.54 $ 72.54 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 977.90K$ 977.90K $ 977.90K Circulation Supply 50.59M 50.59M 50.59M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZKWASM is $ 49.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.54. The circulating supply of ZKWASM is 50.59M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 977.90K.