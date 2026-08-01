ZKWASM Price (ZKWASM)
The live ZKWASM (ZKWASM) price today is $ 0, with a 5.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKWASM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZKWASM.
ZKWASM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,467, with a circulating supply of 50.59M ZKWASM. During the last 24 hours, ZKWASM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00103235 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.128216, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ZKWASM moved +0.28% in the last hour and -2.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.54.
The current Market Cap of ZKWASM is $ 49.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.54. The circulating supply of ZKWASM is 50.59M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 977.90K.
+0.28%
-5.04%
-2.15%
-2.15%
In 2040, the price of ZKWASM could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
ZKWASM is an innovative blockchain infrastructure project that integrates zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) with WebAssembly (WASM) to deliver scalable, privacy-preserving, and high-performance computations on-chain.
Open-sourced in 2023 as the first ZKWASM VM—pioneering the integration of zero-knowledge proofs with WebAssembly in a virtual machine—ZKWASM has evolved through years of research and community engagement, with backing from Binance Labs and OKX Ventures. Its journey is marked by key milestones: an invited talk at the 5th ZKProof Workshop (2022, Israel) on “ZK-WASM: A ZK Virtual Machine that Supports WebAssembly”; presentations at ZK Summit 9 (2023, Lisbon) on Web3 game development and ZK Summit 12 (2024, Lisbon) on performance optimization in KZG-backed Plonkish systems; and practical applications showcased at ETHDenver 2024 and Taipei Blockchain Week 2024, focusing on Ethereum rollups and on-chain game development. A 2024 IEEE paper further validates ZKWASM’s technical advancements. These efforts highlight ZKWASM’s growth from a foundational ZKVM concept to a production-ready infrastructure, empowering developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) across DeFi, gaming, identity, and more, while bridging Web2 and Web3.
Delphinus Lab, the core contributor to ZKWASM, is building a chain-agnostic ZKWASM rollup infrastructure with support for Rust SDK, Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS), and decentralized AI inference. The live developer ecosystem includes 6 active applications and over 60,000 daily active users (DAU).
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What is the current price of ZKWASM?
Trading at ₦, ZKWASM has shown a price movement of -5.04% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact ZKWASM's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 50585000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of ZKWASM?
Its market capitalization is ₦67200551.26645489860000, ranking #6402 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
ZKWASM recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦1.4024397901616171300000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does ZKWASM fit within the Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Binance Wallet IDO,Governance category?
As a Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Binance Wallet IDO,Governance token, ZKWASM competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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