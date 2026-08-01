zkSwap Finance Price Today

The live zkSwap Finance (ZF) price today is $ 0, with a 2.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZF.

zkSwap Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 122,157, with a circulating supply of 659.10M ZF. During the last 24 hours, ZF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08972, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZF moved +0.87% in the last hour and -29.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.63K.

zkSwap Finance (ZF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.16K$ 122.16K $ 122.16K Volume (24H) $ 3.63K$ 3.63K $ 3.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 185.34K$ 185.34K $ 185.34K Circulation Supply 659.10M 659.10M 659.10M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkSwap Finance is $ 122.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.63K. The circulating supply of ZF is 659.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 185.34K.