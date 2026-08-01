zkLink Price Today

The live zkLink (ZKL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZKL.

zkLink currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 126,370, with a circulating supply of 618.65M ZKL. During the last 24 hours, ZKL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.750654, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZKL moved +0.35% in the last hour and +0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.00K.

zkLink (ZKL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 126.37K$ 126.37K $ 126.37K Volume (24H) $ 69.00K$ 69.00K $ 69.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 204.27K$ 204.27K $ 204.27K Circulation Supply 618.65M 618.65M 618.65M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkLink is $ 126.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.00K. The circulating supply of ZKL is 618.65M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 204.27K.