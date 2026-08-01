ZKitty Bot Price Today

The live ZKitty Bot ($ZKITTY) price today is $ 0.01998806, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current $ZKITTY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01998806 per $ZKITTY.

ZKitty Bot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 82,734, with a circulating supply of 4.14M $ZKITTY. During the last 24 hours, $ZKITTY traded between $ 0.0199824 (low) and $ 0.01999019 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.116901, while the all-time low was $ 0.00496324.

In short-term performance, $ZKITTY moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.32K.

ZKitty Bot ($ZKITTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 82.73K$ 82.73K $ 82.73K Volume (24H) $ 5.32K$ 5.32K $ 5.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.94K$ 99.94K $ 99.94K Circulation Supply 4.14M 4.14M 4.14M Total Supply 5,000,000.0 5,000,000.0 5,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZKitty Bot is $ 82.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.32K. The circulating supply of $ZKITTY is 4.14M, with a total supply of 5000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.94K.