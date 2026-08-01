zkCLOB Price Today

The live zkCLOB (Z) price today is $ 0.00310541, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current Z to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00310541 per Z.

zkCLOB currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 143,626, with a circulating supply of 45.34M Z. During the last 24 hours, Z traded between $ 0.00302874 (low) and $ 0.0032171 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.078908, while the all-time low was $ 0.00190867.

In short-term performance, Z moved +0.63% in the last hour and +54.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.00K.

zkCLOB (Z) Market Information

Market Cap $ 143.63K$ 143.63K $ 143.63K Volume (24H) $ 7.00K$ 7.00K $ 7.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 242.68K$ 242.68K $ 242.68K Circulation Supply 45.34M 45.34M 45.34M Total Supply 76,618,059.44962475 76,618,059.44962475 76,618,059.44962475

The current Market Cap of zkCLOB is $ 143.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.00K. The circulating supply of Z is 45.34M, with a total supply of 76618059.44962475. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 242.68K.