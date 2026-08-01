Zirodelta Price Today

The live Zirodelta (ZDLT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZDLT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZDLT.

Zirodelta currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 110,612, with a circulating supply of 998.69M ZDLT. During the last 24 hours, ZDLT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00822159, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZDLT moved +0.18% in the last hour and +5.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 483.68.

Zirodelta (ZDLT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 110.61K$ 110.61K $ 110.61K Volume (24H) $ 483.68$ 483.68 $ 483.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 110.61K$ 110.61K $ 110.61K Circulation Supply 998.69M 998.69M 998.69M Total Supply 998,686,186.4379905 998,686,186.4379905 998,686,186.4379905

The current Market Cap of Zirodelta is $ 110.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 483.68. The circulating supply of ZDLT is 998.69M, with a total supply of 998686186.4379905. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 110.61K.