ZINC Price Today

The live ZINC (ZINC) price today is $ 0.970959, with a 4.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZINC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.970959 per ZINC.

ZINC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 171,387, with a circulating supply of 176.51K ZINC. During the last 24 hours, ZINC traded between $ 0.953656 (low) and $ 1.043 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 26.16, while the all-time low was $ 0.625313.

In short-term performance, ZINC moved +1.05% in the last hour and -8.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.27K.

ZINC (ZINC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 171.39K$ 171.39K $ 171.39K Volume (24H) $ 13.27K$ 13.27K $ 13.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 371.01K$ 371.01K $ 371.01K Circulation Supply 176.51K 176.51K 176.51K Total Supply 382,087.279437539 382,087.279437539 382,087.279437539

The current Market Cap of ZINC is $ 171.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.27K. The circulating supply of ZINC is 176.51K, with a total supply of 382087.279437539. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 371.01K.