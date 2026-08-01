Ziggy Price Today

The live Ziggy (ZIGGY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZIGGY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZIGGY.

Ziggy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 631,716, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZIGGY. During the last 24 hours, ZIGGY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZIGGY moved -1.09% in the last hour and +22.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 192.89.

Ziggy (ZIGGY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 631.72K$ 631.72K $ 631.72K Volume (24H) $ 192.89$ 192.89 $ 192.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 631.72K$ 631.72K $ 631.72K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ziggy is $ 631.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 192.89. The circulating supply of ZIGGY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 631.72K.