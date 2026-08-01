Zeusshield Price Today

The live Zeusshield (ZSC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZSC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZSC.

Zeusshield currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 150,996, with a circulating supply of 1.96B ZSC. During the last 24 hours, ZSC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.088223, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZSC moved +0.00% in the last hour and -1.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 151.00K$ 151.00K $ 151.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 434.69K$ 434.69K $ 434.69K Circulation Supply 1.96B 1.96B 1.96B Total Supply 5,642,500,000.0 5,642,500,000.0 5,642,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zeusshield is $ 151.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZSC is 1.96B, with a total supply of 5642500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 434.69K.