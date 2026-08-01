Zeta Price Today

The live Zeta (ZEX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZEX.

Zeta currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 163,665, with a circulating supply of 187.77M ZEX. During the last 24 hours, ZEX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00149001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.307774, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZEX moved -0.02% in the last hour and -17.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 764.82.

Zeta (ZEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 163.67K$ 163.67K $ 163.67K Volume (24H) $ 764.82$ 764.82 $ 764.82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 871.63K$ 871.63K $ 871.63K Circulation Supply 187.77M 187.77M 187.77M Total Supply 999,995,989.628577 999,995,989.628577 999,995,989.628577

The current Market Cap of Zeta is $ 163.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 764.82. The circulating supply of ZEX is 187.77M, with a total supply of 999995989.628577. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 871.63K.