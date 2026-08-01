Zero Ontology System Price Today

The live Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) price today is $ 0, with a 5.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLFUNMEME to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOLFUNMEME.

Zero Ontology System currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 253,003, with a circulating supply of 904.12M SOLFUNMEME. During the last 24 hours, SOLFUNMEME traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00100916, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOLFUNMEME moved +0.22% in the last hour and +41.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.22K.

Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 253.00K$ 253.00K $ 253.00K Volume (24H) $ 1.22K$ 1.22K $ 1.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 279.77K$ 279.77K $ 279.77K Circulation Supply 904.12M 904.12M 904.12M Total Supply 999,779,509.078674 999,779,509.078674 999,779,509.078674

The current Market Cap of Zero Ontology System is $ 253.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.22K. The circulating supply of SOLFUNMEME is 904.12M, with a total supply of 999779509.078674. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 279.77K.