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The live Zero Ontology System price today is 0 USD.SOLFUNMEME market cap is 253,003 USD. Track real-time SOLFUNMEME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Zero Ontology System price today is 0 USD.SOLFUNMEME market cap is 253,003 USD. Track real-time SOLFUNMEME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Zero Ontology System Logo

Zero Ontology System Price (SOLFUNMEME)

Unlisted

1 SOLFUNMEME to USD Live Price:

$0.00027917
$0.00027917$0.00027917
+0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:23:57 (UTC+8)

Zero Ontology System Price Today

The live Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) price today is $ 0, with a 5.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLFUNMEME to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOLFUNMEME.

Zero Ontology System currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 253,003, with a circulating supply of 904.12M SOLFUNMEME. During the last 24 hours, SOLFUNMEME traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00100916, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOLFUNMEME moved +0.22% in the last hour and +41.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.22K.

Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Market Information

$ 253.00K
$ 253.00K$ 253.00K

$ 1.22K
$ 1.22K$ 1.22K

$ 279.77K
$ 279.77K$ 279.77K

904.12M
904.12M 904.12M

999,779,509.078674
999,779,509.078674 999,779,509.078674

The current Market Cap of Zero Ontology System is $ 253.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.22K. The circulating supply of SOLFUNMEME is 904.12M, with a total supply of 999779509.078674. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 279.77K.

Zero Ontology System Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00100916
$ 0.00100916$ 0.00100916

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.22%

+5.90%

+41.57%

+41.57%

Price Prediction for Zero Ontology System

Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SOLFUNMEME in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zero Ontology System could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zero Ontology System will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SOLFUNMEME price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zero Ontology System Price Prediction.

What is Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME)

Solfunmeme was launched to help fund the Introspector LLC, which aims to be the first ZKML dao LLC in NJ. I am a one-man dev-sec-ops consulting company with financial and crypto experience. We are working on creating a dao to allow for holders of the token to sign transactions which are masked with zkp to guide the actions of the ai agents which are hosted on secure node operators which prove compliance via zkp and exposed zkml lattices for shared inference and use formal methods internally for proving compliance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Pump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Zero Ontology System

What is Zero Ontology System about?

Solfunmeme was launched to help fund Introspector LLC, aiming to become the first ZKML DAO LLC in New Jersey. It operates as a one-man dev-sec-ops consulting company with expertise in finance and cryptocurrency.

What makes Zero Ontology System unique?

The system is developing a DAO where token holders can execute transactions using zero-knowledge proofs (zkp), directing AI agents hosted by secure node operators. These operators demonstrate compliance through zkp and exposed zkml lattices for shared inference, while employing formal methods internally to ensure adherence to regulations.

What is the live trading price of Zero Ontology System today?

The current trading price of Zero Ontology System stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for SOLFUNMEME?

SOLFUNMEME recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Zero Ontology System?

In the last 24 hours, Zero Ontology System has seen a price movement of 5.90%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Zero Ontology System traded in today?

Within the past day, Zero Ontology System fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zero Ontology System

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:23:57 (UTC+8)

Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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