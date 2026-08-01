Zero Price Today

The live Zero (ZER) price today is $ 0.01020904, with a 19.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01020904 per ZER.

Zero currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 149,590, with a circulating supply of 14.65M ZER. During the last 24 hours, ZER traded between $ 0.0102008 (low) and $ 0.01291598 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.38, while the all-time low was $ 0.00210668.

In short-term performance, ZER moved 0.00% in the last hour and +13.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.12.

Zero (ZER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 149.59K$ 149.59K $ 149.59K Volume (24H) $ 4.12$ 4.12 $ 4.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 149.59K$ 149.59K $ 149.59K Circulation Supply 14.65M 14.65M 14.65M Total Supply 14,652,725.4 14,652,725.4 14,652,725.4

The current Market Cap of Zero is $ 149.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.12. The circulating supply of ZER is 14.65M, with a total supply of 14652725.4. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.59K.