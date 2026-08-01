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The live Zereus AI price today is 0 USD.ZEREUS market cap is 12,992.01 USD. Track real-time ZEREUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Zereus AI price today is 0 USD.ZEREUS market cap is 12,992.01 USD. Track real-time ZEREUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Zereus AI Price (ZEREUS)

Unlisted

1 ZEREUS to USD Live Price:

$0.00001299
$0.00001299$0.00001299
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zereus AI (ZEREUS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:23:38 (UTC+8)

Zereus AI Price Today

The live Zereus AI (ZEREUS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEREUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZEREUS.

Zereus AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,992.01, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M ZEREUS. During the last 24 hours, ZEREUS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZEREUS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zereus AI (ZEREUS) Market Information

$ 12.99K
$ 12.99K$ 12.99K

--
----

$ 12.99K
$ 12.99K$ 12.99K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,999,999.99
999,999,999.99 999,999,999.99

The current Market Cap of Zereus AI is $ 12.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZEREUS is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999999.99. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.99K.

Zereus AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Zereus AI

Zereus AI (ZEREUS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZEREUS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zereus AI (ZEREUS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zereus AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zereus AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZEREUS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zereus AI Price Prediction.

What is Zereus AI (ZEREUS)

Zereus is an AI-powered crypto trading platform that combines real-time market intelligence with seamless cross-chain execution, powered by our in-house AI Quant that has generated $100,000+ realised user gains within first month of BETA. Launched on @believecoin & @launchcoin platform following the recent rise in the meta. Platform is currently paywalled with a 2.5 sol per month subscription fees, which will be changed later to token - sol subscription

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Zereus AI

What is the current price of Zereus AI?

Zereus AI (ZEREUS) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Zereus AI play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,AI Applications,Trading Bots sector, ZEREUS often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is ZEREUS being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, ZEREUS recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Zereus AI?

There are 999999999.99 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of ZEREUS?

Zereus AI currently holds market rank #7106 with a market capitalization of ₦17649548.8721631533580000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Zereus AI performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Zereus AI compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,AI Applications,Trading Bots segment, ZEREUS demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zereus AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:23:38 (UTC+8)

Zereus AI (ZEREUS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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