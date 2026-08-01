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The live ZerePy price today is 0 USD.ZEREPY market cap is 12,551.92 USD. Track real-time ZEREPY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live ZerePy price today is 0 USD.ZEREPY market cap is 12,551.92 USD. Track real-time ZEREPY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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ZerePy Price (ZEREPY)

Unlisted

1 ZEREPY to USD Live Price:

$0.00001256
$0.00001256$0.00001256
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ZerePy (ZEREPY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:23:29 (UTC+8)

ZerePy Price Today

The live ZerePy (ZEREPY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEREPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZEREPY.

ZerePy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,551.92, with a circulating supply of 999.57M ZEREPY. During the last 24 hours, ZEREPY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00317872, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZEREPY moved -- in the last hour and +28.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZerePy (ZEREPY) Market Information

$ 12.55K
$ 12.55K$ 12.55K

--
----

$ 12.55K
$ 12.55K$ 12.55K

999.57M
999.57M 999.57M

999,572,162.763783
999,572,162.763783 999,572,162.763783

The current Market Cap of ZerePy is $ 12.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZEREPY is 999.57M, with a total supply of 999572162.763783. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.55K.

ZerePy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00317872
$ 0.00317872$ 0.00317872

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+28.70%

+28.70%

Price Prediction for ZerePy

ZerePy (ZEREPY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZEREPY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ZerePy (ZEREPY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ZerePy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ZerePy will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZEREPY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ZerePy Price Prediction.

What is ZerePy (ZEREPY)

ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain.

At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction.

One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants.

ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls).

While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation.

With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.

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About ZerePy

What is ZerePy about?

ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain.

What makes ZerePy unique?

ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants.

What's the history of ZerePy?

ZerePy is still in its early stages, but its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation.

What's next for ZerePy?

With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.

What can ZerePy be used for?

ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls).

What is the current price of ZerePy?

ZerePy (ZEREPY) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does ZerePy play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, ZEREPY often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is ZEREPY being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, ZEREPY recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of ZerePy?

There are 999572162.763783 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of ZEREPY?

ZerePy currently holds market rank #7806 with a market capitalization of ₦17051689.8832037635360000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has ZerePy performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does ZerePy compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, ZEREPY demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZerePy

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:23:29 (UTC+8)

ZerePy (ZEREPY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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