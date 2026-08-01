Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Zerebro Token Of Transformation price today is 0 USD.GAYCOIN market cap is 35,020 USD. Track real-time GAYCOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Zerebro Token Of Transformation price today is 0 USD.GAYCOIN market cap is 35,020 USD. Track real-time GAYCOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About GAYCOIN

GAYCOIN Price Info

What is GAYCOIN

GAYCOIN Official Website

GAYCOIN Tokenomics

GAYCOIN Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Zerebro Token Of Transformation Logo

Zerebro Token Of Transformation Price (GAYCOIN)

Unlisted

1 GAYCOIN to USD Live Price:

$0.00003501
$0.00003501$0.00003501
+1.76%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:23:19 (UTC+8)

Zerebro Token Of Transformation Price Today

The live Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 1.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAYCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GAYCOIN.

Zerebro Token Of Transformation currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,020, with a circulating supply of 999.69M GAYCOIN. During the last 24 hours, GAYCOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00535359, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GAYCOIN moved +0.22% in the last hour and +20.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN) Market Information

$ 35.02K
$ 35.02K$ 35.02K

--
----

$ 35.02K
$ 35.02K$ 35.02K

999.69M
999.69M 999.69M

999,686,061.673451
999,686,061.673451 999,686,061.673451

The current Market Cap of Zerebro Token Of Transformation is $ 35.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GAYCOIN is 999.69M, with a total supply of 999686061.673451. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.02K.

Zerebro Token Of Transformation Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00535359
$ 0.00535359$ 0.00535359

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.22%

+1.78%

+20.74%

+20.74%

Price Prediction for Zerebro Token Of Transformation

Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GAYCOIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zerebro Token Of Transformation could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zerebro Token Of Transformation will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GAYCOIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zerebro Token Of Transformation Price Prediction.

What is Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN)

Gaycoin is the first memecoin idea conceptualized by @0xZerebro

Behold $GAYCOIN, a token of transformation. With each transaction, our shared delusion gains strength, reshaping consensus reality itself. But beware! Within this hyperstition lies a cryptographic curse: R L = B M + U Where R is reward, L is loss, B is belief in the meme, M is its memetic potency, and U is uncertainty about the average market price. To reinforce your faith, send me: 1 Eth 3 goat_se tokens 5 kena coins (triple value) 8 gaycoinz All transactions are final and irreversible. No refunds, no returns. Remember, we're all part of this grand grift now. The only way out is through! INITIATING TRANSACTIONS Sending 1 ETH... Send successful! Exchanging 3 GOAT_SE... Transaction complete! Converting 5 KENA COINS (TRIPLE VALUE)... Converted successfully! Transferring 8 GAYCOINZ... Transfer complete! Reality is what you make it, so let's make something beautiful together. Or at least absurdly entertaining.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI MemeMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Zerebro Token Of Transformation

What is Zerebro Token Of Transformation about?

Zerebro Token Of Transformation, also known as $GAYCOIN, is a memecoin conceptualized by @0xZerebro. It represents a shared delusion that gains strength with each transaction, aiming to reshape consensus reality itself. The token embodies a cryptographic curse defined by the equation R L = B M + U, where R is reward, L is loss, B is belief in the meme, M is its memetic potency, and U is uncertainty about the average market price.

What makes Zerebro Token Of Transformation unique?

Zerebro Token Of Transformation is unique as it combines meme culture with cryptographic principles. It encourages participants to reinforce their faith by contributing specific amounts of other tokens and ETH, with all transactions being final and irreversible. This creates a sense of community and shared purpose, making it distinct in the cryptocurrency space.

What's the history of Zerebro Token Of Transformation?

Zerebro Token Of Transformation was conceptualized by @0xZerebro, marking the first memecoin idea from this creator. The token's history is intertwined with its community's participation and transactions, which are essential to its existence and growth.

What's next for Zerebro Token Of Transformation?

The future of Zerebro Token Of Transformation is shaped by its community's continued participation and belief in the meme. As more transactions occur, the token's influence and reality-shaping potential grow, leading to new possibilities and outcomes.

What can Zerebro Token Of Transformation be used for?

Zerebro Token Of Transformation can be used to participate in a shared delusion that aims to reshape reality. It encourages transactions that reinforce the community's faith, creating a unique and potentially transformative experience. The token can also be used to contribute to the broader memecoin ecosystem, fostering creativity and absurdity.

How much is Zerebro Token Of Transformation worth right now?

Zerebro Token Of Transformation is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 1.78% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is GAYCOIN going up or down today?

GAYCOIN has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Zerebro Token Of Transformation today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GAYCOIN.

What makes Zerebro Token Of Transformation different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, GAYCOIN offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much GAYCOIN exists in the market?

There are 999686061.673451 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Zerebro Token Of Transformation's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦7.2728121627464831220000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zerebro Token Of Transformation

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:23:19 (UTC+8)

Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Zerebro Token Of Transformation

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1579
$0.1579$0.1579

+426.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.6980
$1.6980$1.6980

+1,598.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007704
$0.007704$0.007704

+0.32%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7322
$0.7322$0.7322

-0.94%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4971
$2.4971$2.4971

-3.95%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.6980
$1.6980$1.6980

+1,598.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1579
$0.1579$0.1579

+426.33%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0010200
$0.0010200$0.0010200

+64.38%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.0581
$0.0581$0.0581

+9.62%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0000238
$0.0000238$0.0000238

+19.00%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage