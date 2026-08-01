ZERA Price (ZERA)
The live ZERA (ZERA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZERA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZERA.
ZERA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 65,810, with a circulating supply of 999.25M ZERA. During the last 24 hours, ZERA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04713878, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ZERA moved +1.10% in the last hour and +5.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ZERA is $ 65.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZERA is 999.25M, with a total supply of 999248806.7765933. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.81K.
+1.10%
+1.08%
+5.45%
+5.45%
In 2040, the price of ZERA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What Is ZERA?
ZERA is a zero-knowledge (ZK) privacy protocol on Solana that enables shielded balances, private transfers, and offline-capable peer-to-peer exchange for existing crypto assets (e.g., USDC, USDT, SOL + more). The project is developed by Zera Labs with the goal of providing cash-like privacy while remaining non-custodial and compatible with existing stablecoin rails.
At the protocol level, users deposit supported assets directly into the protocol and receive “cryptographic notes.” These notes can be transferred privately without the need for an internet connection and later withdrawn back to the same underlying asset. The direct-deposit architecture creates an unified, asset-agnostic anonymity set with clean composability for wallets, relayers, and dApps - without wrapped assets or AMM routing
How Does It Work?
ZERA’s core privacy layer is built on well-studied primitives:
Commitments & Nullifiers: Values are committed using Pedersen commitments; unique nullifiers prevent double-spends while keeping linkability hidden.
Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Transactions are proven with succinct zk-SNARKs (e.g., Groth16) so validators verify correctness without learning senders, receivers, or amounts.
Unified Pool: All notes share a common anonymity set. Optional relayers can submit withdrawals for users, helping further break the link between their network activity and identity.
The protocol is non-custodial; users retain control of their keys and notes. Because deposits/withdrawals map to the same underlying assets, accounting remains transparent at the reserve level while individual transfers stay private.
What Is the ZERA Token Used For?
ZERA is a value-accrual token tied to protocol activity. Its design centers on usage-driven, programmatic burns (i.e., a fraction of protocol volume triggers token burns executed by the program). This mechanism ties token supply reduction directly to adoption, while avoiding direct fees on private transactions.
This approach is intended to align stakeholders with protocol growth while minimizing regulatory complexity associated with fee collection or custody.
Founder & Origin
Led & founded by Hayden “Dax” Porter, a former MetaMask engineer with past roles at USAA and Twitter. The initiative began as a critical response to the state of the industry and a push toward “true digital cash” - prioritizing private, permissionless payments over speculation.
Initially charted as a multi-year PhD-by-publication from concept to product, the effort matured into Zera Labs in 2025, expanding the scope to a privacy-preserving cash layer and an extensible ZK ecosystem.
Privacy & Extensibility
ZERA provides private, cash-like transfers for mainstream assets on Solana, couples usage to transparent token burns, and focuses on practical deployability: direct deposits, efficient ZK verification, and a developer-ready stack.
Welcome to the new Zero-knowledge Era.
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What is the live price of ZERA?
The current valuation sits at ₦, showing a price movement of 1.08% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect ZERA?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is ZERA's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of ₦89402395.10876739800000, ZERA stands at rank #6029, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
ZERA recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is ZERA today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between ₦ and ₦, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence ZERA?
Factors include circulating supply (999248806.7765933 tokens), adoption trends within Smart Contract Platform,Solana Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Privacy Infrastructure,Privacy, and overall traction of the -- network.
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