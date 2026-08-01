zer0 Price Today

The live zer0 (ZER0) price today is $ 0, with a 1.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZER0 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZER0.

zer0 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,361, with a circulating supply of 100.00B ZER0. During the last 24 hours, ZER0 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZER0 moved -- in the last hour and +27.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

zer0 (ZER0) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.36K$ 30.36K $ 30.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.36K$ 30.36K $ 30.36K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zer0 is $ 30.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZER0 is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.36K.