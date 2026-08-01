ZENY Price Today

The live ZENY (ZENY) price today is $ 0.02371693, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZENY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02371693 per ZENY.

ZENY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,185,846, with a circulating supply of 50.00M ZENY. During the last 24 hours, ZENY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.14713, while the all-time low was $ 0.01189063.

In short-term performance, ZENY moved -- in the last hour and +0.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 346.79.

ZENY (ZENY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.19M$ 1.19M $ 1.19M Volume (24H) $ 346.79$ 346.79 $ 346.79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.37M$ 2.37M $ 2.37M Circulation Supply 50.00M 50.00M 50.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZENY is $ 1.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 346.79. The circulating supply of ZENY is 50.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.37M.