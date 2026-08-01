Zenrock Price Today

The live Zenrock (ROCK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROCK.

Zenrock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,576.73, with a circulating supply of 390.49M ROCK. During the last 24 hours, ROCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.108985, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROCK moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zenrock (ROCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.58K$ 12.58K $ 12.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.21K$ 32.21K $ 32.21K Circulation Supply 390.49M 390.49M 390.49M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zenrock is $ 12.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROCK is 390.49M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.21K.