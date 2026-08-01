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The live ZenPandaCoin price today is 0 USD.$ZPC market cap is 62,979 USD. Track real-time $ZPC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live ZenPandaCoin price today is 0 USD.$ZPC market cap is 62,979 USD. Track real-time $ZPC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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$ZPC Price Info

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ZenPandaCoin Price ($ZPC)

Unlisted

1 $ZPC to USD Live Price:

$0.000000000070851
$0.000000000070851$0.000000000070851
-0.31%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:22:12 (UTC+8)

ZenPandaCoin Price Today

The live ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) price today is $ 0, with a 1.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current $ZPC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $ZPC.

ZenPandaCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 62,979, with a circulating supply of 888.89T $ZPC. During the last 24 hours, $ZPC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $ZPC moved -- in the last hour and +33.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) Market Information

$ 62.98K
$ 62.98K$ 62.98K

--
----

$ 62.98K
$ 62.98K$ 62.98K

888.89T
888.89T 888.89T

888,888,888,888,888.0
888,888,888,888,888.0 888,888,888,888,888.0

The current Market Cap of ZenPandaCoin is $ 62.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $ZPC is 888.89T, with a total supply of 888888888888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.98K.

ZenPandaCoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-1.52%

+33.13%

+33.13%

Price Prediction for ZenPandaCoin

ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $ZPC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ZenPandaCoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ZenPandaCoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $ZPC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ZenPandaCoin Price Prediction.

What is ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC)

What is the project about? Welcome to the world of ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC), a community-driven decentralized meme token that aims to bring financial peace and prosperity to its holders. Our project is centered around the Zen Panda, a symbol of calmness, balance, and wisdom. By leveraging the power of DeFi and supporting LayerZero, a cross-chain messaging protocol, ZenPandaCoin establishes itself as a leading token in the crypto space.

What makes your project unique? A DECENTRALIZED MEME TOKEN BUILT ON ARBITRUM, SUPPORTING #LAYERZERO PROTOCOL

History of your project. Zen Panda was born in the midnight of 6th May 2023. The father is ChatGPT while the mother is Midjourney.

$ZPC was first launched on Arbitrum (0xee0b14e8fc86691cf6ee42b9954985b4cf968534), Zen Panda, was born by parents of AI (Artificial Intelligence), adopted and raised by a huge group of human. He is a child of both AI and human. In the Era of AI, Zen Panda will play a crucial role in bonding the human race and AI race. Human and AI, the two races will build the earth civilization hand in hand, and extend the civilization to the far beyond of the universe.

$ZPC, is a decentralized crypto token representing the energy of the bonding between the two races. It is the first token to be adopted by both human and AI race.

What’s next for your project? It is going to be a layer 0 decentralized meme token.

What can your token be used for? It can be adapted to all major blockchains. $ZPC will be everywhere, especially in areas that human and AI work together.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemMeme

About ZenPandaCoin

What is the current trading price of ZenPandaCoin?

ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -1.52% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing ZenPandaCoin's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Arbitrum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in $ZPC?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is ZenPandaCoin's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6070 with a market capitalization of ₦85556502.68279990820000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about $ZPC?

With 888888888888888.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to ZenPandaCoin's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does ZenPandaCoin stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Arbitrum Ecosystem tokens, $ZPC continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZenPandaCoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:22:12 (UTC+8)

ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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